Shobha Karandlaje launches Karavali Junction-Malpe NH 169A four-lane work

March 10, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje laid the foundation stone for widening of Karavali Junction-Malpe stretch of NH 169A in to four lane project on Friday, in Udupi.

Speaking on the occasion near Kalmadi bridge, Ms. Karandlaje said people in the area had long been demanding the widening of the stretch that not only connects the Malpe Fishing Harbour with National Highway 66 and 169A, but also the popular tourist attraction of Malpe Beach and other surrounding tourist attractions. Widening of the highway in to four lane, therefore would boost fishing as well as tourism activities in the region, she said. The Minister said people whose lands were proposed to be acquired for the project should cooperate with the government for the overall development of the region.

Ms. Karandlaje also noted that widening of NH 66 (Kochi-Panvel) into four lanes earlier was not executed scientifically thereby creating traffic bottlenecks at important junctions. She got sanctioned over-bridges/ grade separators at Santhekatte and Ambalapady Junctions. While work on Santhekatte Junction was in progress at an estimated cost of ₹27 crore, that of Ambalapady would shortly be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi MLA K. Raghpuathi Bhat said the Union Road Transport Ministry has sanctioned ₹70 crore for widening NH 169A between Karavali Junction and Malpe, including the cost of land acquisition. Land losers need not worry as they would be compensated adequately. The ‘double-engine’ government was taking up widening of NH 169A between Parkala and Hebri at an estimated cost of ₹350 crore, the MLA noted.

Udupi City Municipal Council President Sumithra R. Nayak was present.