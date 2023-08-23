Shobha Karandlaje asks highway construction agencies to speed up improvement works

August 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday directed the National Highways Authority of India and the NH wing of Karnataka Public Works Department to expedite highway improvement works and facilitate smooth vehicular movement.

Presiding over a meeting to review improvement works on NHs 66, 169, and 169A in the district at Manipal-Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje said improvement works on NHs 66 and 169A were halted due to the monsoon. With the rains abating, the agencies concerned, the NHAI and the NH-PWD should speed up the work, she said. She asked the NHAI to undertake Kallianapura underpass work on NH 66 round the clock by deploying additional men and machinery after constructing proper retaining wall.

The Minister told the PWD to speed up land acquisition works for Karavali Junction-Malpe stretch of NH 169A to widen the highway into a four-lane. She also directed the department to complete work on the additional overbridge at Indrali on NH 169A by this November.

The Minister, meanwhile, asked the Health and Family Welfare Department to take all steps to prevent the spread of dengue in the district. Yashpal Suvarna, MLA, told road construction agencies to scientifically plan and build highways.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari and others were present.

