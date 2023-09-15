Shobha demands high-level probe into ‘money for BJP ticket’ cheating case

September 15, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday that the State government should order a high-level probe into the cheating of hospitality entrepreneur Govinda Babu Poojary of ₹5 crore by promising a BJP ticket from Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje, MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, said that none of the BJP leaders are backing Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura who has been arrested in connection with the case.

“None of us (BJP leaders) are protecting her or exerted any influence to protect her. If the accusation of cheating is found to be true all persons involved in the case deserve punishment,” she said.

The minister said that she (Ms. Karandlaje) did not have any personal and direct contact with Chaitra Kundapura. Ms. Karandlaje did not even spoke to the accused over phone at any earlier occasions. She (the accused) might have taken the photograph with the Minister earlier like others. “So many people take their photograph with me whenever visiting public functions,” the Minister said.

Ms. Karandlaje said that an impartial inquiry should be conducted into the case. The guilty should be punished.

Asked about the accused dropping the names of some senior BJP leaders relating to the case, the Minister said that if the names of those leaders are misused then suitable action should be taken against those who does so.

The Minister claimed that the BJP does not issue the party ticket for any election in return for money. “The BJP is not facing any such situation and will not face it in future too,” she said.

