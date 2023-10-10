HamberMenu
Shivaram Karanth’s life has been the guiding principle for society, says Governor

Thavarchand Gehlot presents Karantha Huttoora Prashasthi to singer Vidyabhushan during the author’s birth anniversary celebrations

October 10, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presenting the Karanth Huttoora Prashasthi to singer Vidyabhushan in Kota, Udupi district, on Tuesday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presenting the Karanth Huttoora Prashasthi to singer Vidyabhushan in Kota, Udupi district, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday said the late Kota Shivaram Karanth’s contributions in the field of art, literature, environment, social service, and other fields have been the guiding principles for society.

He was speaking at the Karanth Huttoora Prashasthi presentation ceremony on the occasion of his birth anniversary celebrations organised by the Kotathattu Gram Panchayat, the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Trust (Udupi), and the Karanth Huttoora Prashasthi Pratishthana at Kota in Udupi district.

On the occasion, he presented the Huttoora Prashasthi to singer Vidyabhushan.

Mr. Gehlot said the late Karanth had been a walking encyclopedia and was regarded as the modern Tagore. He returned the Padma Bhushan award, conferred on him in 1968, when the Emergency was imposed in 1975 thereby exhibiting his commitment to freedom of speech and expression. The generations to come should follow his principles, the Governor said.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Vidyabhushan said awards and recognitions should come in recognition of one’s achievements and not by any other means. Karanth’s thoughts too were in the same way.

On the occasion, 10 gram panchayats of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts that received the Gandhi Puraskara, including Puttige, Ammunje, Uppinangady, Savanur, Balanja, Markanja, Belma and Kemral from DK and Badagubettu from Udupi district were presented the Shivaram Karanth Prashasthi.

MLAs A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gururaj Gantihole, Yashpal Suvarna and Gurme Suresh Shetty, former minister and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari, Kotathattu panchayat president Satish Kundar, Pratishthana working president Anand C. Kundar, award selection committee member U.S. Shenoy and others were present.

