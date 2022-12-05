Shivapura to host State-level Kabaddi sub-junior championship from Dec. 9 to 11

December 05, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi District Amateur Kabaddi Association will organise the State-level sub-junior Kabaddi Championship for boys and girls at Shivapura in Hebri taluk, Udupi district, from December 9 to 11.

Association president Rajendra Suvarna told reporters in Udupi on Monday that teams selected at the event would represent the State at the national-level event to be held in Jharkhand between December 27 and 30. With 54 teams of boys and girls competing at the State-level event, the best two would get the opportunity to represent Karnataka at the national-level. These teams would be trained for a fortnight, he added.

Mr. Suvarna said in all, 27 each teams of boys and girls, all aged below 16 and weighing up to 55 kg, would participate in the State-level event at Shivapura. The association with the help of the administration was preparing the stadium at Shivapura with a viewers’ gallery that could seat 4,000 people. Arrangements were made to provide free boarding and lodging for about 750 participants.

Dhaynchand Lifetime Achievement awardee Kabaddi player B.C. Suresh would visit the event venue to encourage participants. Matches would be conducted between 8.30 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the three days. Besides prizes to four best performing teams, eight teams would receive special awards. The event might cost about ₹12 lakh and the organisers have approached donors for the same.

Teams from Bengaluru, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Gadag, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada have already registered for the event, Mr. Suvarna said.