Shivamogga man booked for inciting FB post on Nejaru murders

November 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi Town Police have a registered a suo motu case against a Shivamogga resident for sharing an inciting post on his Facebook account with regard to the quadruple murder at Nejaru.

The police identified the accused as Hafeez Muhammed. The post said ‘preparation illade Praveen Chowgaleyannu kolluva ondu sulabhada daariyannu Nejarinavaru kaledukondaru’ (Nejaru residents lost an easy way to kill Praveen Chowgale (the murder accused) without getting prepared for it).

A case was registered under Sections 115, abetment of an offence and 505(2), promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, of the Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT