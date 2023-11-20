ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga man booked for inciting FB post on Nejaru murders

November 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi Town Police have a registered a suo motu case against a Shivamogga resident for sharing an inciting post on his Facebook account with regard to the quadruple murder at Nejaru.

The police identified the accused as Hafeez Muhammed. The post said ‘preparation illade Praveen Chowgaleyannu kolluva ondu sulabhada daariyannu Nejarinavaru kaledukondaru’ (Nejaru residents lost an easy way to kill Praveen Chowgale (the murder accused) without getting prepared for it).

A case was registered under Sections 115, abetment of an offence and 505(2), promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US