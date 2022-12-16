Shivakumar carrying forward Congress’ terrorism mindset: Nalin Kumar

December 16, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday termed the Congress as the mother of terrorism and alleged that the mindset was being carried forward by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar.

Responding to Mr. Shivakumar’s statement that the Mangaluru cooker bomb incident was not an act of terrorism, he said the statement goes only to encourage terrorist activities in the country. The MP alleged that if the Congress came to power, it will support terror activities as it does not have any respect on law enforcing agencies.

No wonder he continues the work of Congress that had initiated terrorism in the country by supporting Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and ensured the terrorist activities of Jammu and Kashmir reached every nook and corner of the country, Mr. Kateel said. One should not forget that the Delhi and Coimbatore bomb blasts took place during the Congress regime, while the UPA government pampered Mumbai-attack accused Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab in the jail, he said.

Mr. Kateel said it was unfortunate that the party which claims to have brought in freedom to the country was engaged in anti-national activities and supporting terrorism in the country. The party had withdrawn criminal cases filed against PFI activists under the Siddaramaiah government.

While the Karnataka police chief had announced that the cooker bomb blast was an act of terrorism based on initial evidences and the background of Sharik, the Congress had supported the accused when he was arrested in the Mangaluru graffiti case, Mr. Kateel said.

The BJP has no reason to hush up the alleged tampering of electoral rolls in Bengaluru, Mr. Kateel said, adding it was the Congress that had indulged in tampering of the rolls earlier. The BJP government in Karnataka has exposed the PSI recruitment scam that took place during the Congress government and sent the kingpins to jail while investigation was on in the teacher recruitment scam.