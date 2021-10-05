Shivakumar appears before Sullia court

State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday appeared before a local court in Sullia and gave evidence in a case booked against a telephone caller who is said to have abused him over phone when he was Energy Minister.

Mr. Shivakumar appeared before the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court after it issued an order on September 29 for initiation of proclamation proceedings after police failed to serve a non-bailable warrant (NBW) on five earlier occasions.

After Mr. Shivakumar appeared before the court and adduced evidence in the case on Tuesday, on an application by prosecutor Janardhan, the court recalled the NBW issued against him.

Meanwhile, it issued NBW against Chandrashekar, investigation officer in the case, and posted the case to November 6.

As per the case, a Bharatiya Janata Party activist Sai Giridhar Rai had called Mr. Shivakumar (the then Energy Minister) on the latter's mobile phone on February 28, 2016 and abused him for frequent power outage. He is said to have issued death threats. Mr. Shivakumar immediately called the then MESCOM Managing Director Chikkanjappa to file a compliant. As the then Assistant Executive Engineer Harish K. Naika in Sullia was proceeding to file a complaint, Mr. Rai reportedly came to his office and abused him too. After Mr. Naika’s complaint, the police went to Mr. Rai's house in the early hours of the next day and arrested him.

On Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar arrived at the international airport here by flight and immediately proceeded to Kukke Subrahmanya temple. After his visit, Mr. Shivakumar went to court and gave this evidence. He then visited the local Advocate Association where he was felicitated. Mr. Shivakumar also visited the Sullia taluk Congress office.