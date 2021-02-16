Shivaji’s sculpture to be unveiled in Basroor to mark Liberation Day

A six-foot-high sculpture of Chhatrapati Shivaji will be unveiled in Basroor village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district during the Liberation Day of Basroor on Sunday.
Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Monday, Niranjan Tallur, convener of Basroor Liberation Day programme, said that the village will celebrate February 21 as the Liberation Day to commemorate the sea expedition of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji who liberated the Port Town of Basroor from the Portuguese 356 years ago. Basroor town has been celebrating Liberation Day for the past four years.
He said that the Yuva Brigade organisation will organise an event in Basroor beginning with a procession at 4 p.m. followed by a stage programme.
Seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, National General Secretary of BJP B.L. Santhosh and others will attend the stage programme, he said.
He said that Basroor was a trade hub and it has a historic link to the Maratha ruler. Shivaji won against Portuguese at Basroor Port on February 13, 1665. It was Shivaji’s first ever naval expedition with his Swadeshi Navy with which he liberated the region from the mighty Portuguese and hoisted the Bhagwa Flag.
Mr. Tallur said that historian Jadunath Sarkar in his book, Shivaji and his times, has mentioned about Shivaji’s naval expedition.
