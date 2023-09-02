Shiroor Mutt’s Vedavardhana Tirtha to revive predecessor Lakshmivara Tirtha’s patronage to huli vesha dance

September 02, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Shiroor Mutt seer Vedavardhana Tirtha Swami will revive the tradition set by his predecessor Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami in patronising the huli veshsa (tiger dance) teams by offering cash incentives during the Krishna Janmashtami and Vitla Pindi celebrations on September 7.

The seer told reporters in Udupi on Saturday that the legacy of his predecessor of decorating huli vesha team members with garlands of currency will be reintroduced from this year.

The late seer had been a great patron of huli vesha and other traditional artists and used to hold performances during Vitla Pindi in front of the mutt on Car Street, the seer noted.

The practice was discontinued after the demise of Lakshmivara in July 2018 while the mutt did not have a successor till Vedavardhana was chosen in May 2021 by Shiroor Mutt’s Dwanda Mutt Sode Mutt seer Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swami on May 14, 2021.

As much as ₹4 lakh in currency notes in the denominations of ₹20, ₹50, and ₹100 will be used to prepare garlands to encourage the artists, mutt diwan Uday Kumar Saralathaya said.

The performance will be held at the Anna Vittala Vedike on Car Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on September 7.

Ashtadinotsava programme

Meanwhile, Paryaya Sri Krishnapura Mutt seer launched the Ashtadinotsava programme to be conducted till September 8 to mark Krishna Janmashtami at Sri Krishna Mutt on Saturday. Kaniyur and Shiroor Mutt seers Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swami and Vedavardhana Tirtha Swami were present.

Week-long competitions will be conducted at Krishna Mutt from Sunday, including Krishna Vesha competition from 9 a.m. on September 6, and Huli Vesha competition from 5 p.m. on September 7, both at Rajangana.

Winning team of huli vesha competition gets ₹15,000, the runner-up ₹10,000, and the third prize winner gets ₹5,000. Cash prizes will be given to winners of folk and cultural competitions.