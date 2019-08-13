Mangaluru

Shiradi Ghat thrown open to traffic

The Shiradi Ghat road on National Highway 75 has been thrown open to traffic, according to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil.

The ghat section had been closed for traffic following a tree fall and landslips on the highway near Sakleshpur on Friday evening.

Sampaje Ghat on Mangaluru-Madikeri section is open for light motor vehicles and passenger carriers. Charmadi Ghat is closed for traffic, he tweeted on Monday.

