Video | Shiradi Ghat closed for vehicles following landslide

Shiradi Ghat section of NH 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru) was closed for vehicles due to landslides at Donigal near Sakleshpur on July 14, 2022.
The Hindu Bureau Hassan July 14, 2022 14:01 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 14:47 IST

Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 has been closed for vehicles due to landslide at Donigal near Sakaleshpur.

“As the road is dangerously damaged, no vehicular movement will be permitted through Shiradi Ghat route until repair is done,” Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media.

PWD Minister C.C. Patil had inspected the spot on Monday and said there was no proposal to close the road.

