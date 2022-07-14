Video | Shiradi Ghat closed for vehicles following landslide

Shiradi Ghat section of NH 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru) was closed for vehicles due to landslides at Donigal near Sakleshpur on July 14, 2022.

July 14, 2022 14:01 IST

The Shiradi Ghat stretch of the highway connecting Bengaluru with Mangaluru has been damaged, and is not safe for movement of vehicles

Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 has been closed for vehicles due to landslide at Donigal near Sakaleshpur. “As the road is dangerously damaged, no vehicular movement will be permitted through Shiradi Ghat route until repair is done,” Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media. Advertisement Advertisement PWD Minister C.C. Patil had inspected the spot on Monday and said there was no proposal to close the road. Shiradi Ghat looks scary Shiradi Ghat on July 14, 2022

