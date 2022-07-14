Video | Shiradi Ghat closed for vehicles following landslide

Video | Shiradi Ghat closed for vehicles following landslideHassan July 14, 2022 14:01 IST
The Shiradi Ghat stretch of the highway connecting Bengaluru with Mangaluru has been damaged, and is not safe for movement of vehicles
Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 has been closed for vehicles due to landslide at Donigal near Sakaleshpur.
“As the road is dangerously damaged, no vehicular movement will be permitted through Shiradi Ghat route until repair is done,” Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media.
PWD Minister C.C. Patil had inspected the spot on Monday and said there was no proposal to close the road.
Shiradi Ghat looks scary
Related Topics
Read more...