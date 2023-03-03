Shipping Ministry sanctions seven floating jetties for Mangaluru, to fund 100% estimated cost of ₹26 crore

March 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Ministry of Shipping and Waterways has sanctioned seven floating jetties on Netravathi and Phalguni (Gurupura) rivers as an alternative to overcrowded small harbours under the Sagarmala project. The Ministry will provide 100% funding for these projects estimated at ₹26 crore.

Floating jetties would come up at Sulthan Bathery, Bunder Ferry, Sand Pit Bengre, Northern Sandbar, Old Port, Jeppinamogaru Old Ferry, and Kasaba Bengre, said a release from the Press Information Bureau. The jetties would augment tourism, create employment, and generate wealth in a ripple effect across industries throughout the entire geographical region.

Rural areas stand to gain the most from the improved regional infrastructure and enhanced job opportunities engendered by tourism-related development projects, the Ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was quoted as saying: “The government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the ideals of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas” to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and accordingly, various initiatives are being implemented across the country under Sagarmala. There are 27 projects in Karnataka worth ₹1,428 crore out of which total funds sanctioned from Sagarmala for these projects is ₹611 crore. As of now, three projects worth ₹70 crore have been successfully completed. 18 projects worth ₹650 crore have been sanctioned for Karnataka Maritime Board.”

The floating jetties have multiple applications including marinas, minor harbours, fishing harbours, fish landing centres, and waterdromes. These have several advantages over traditional jetties, including being environment friendly, having a longer life, and being easily re-configurable.

The Ministry has successfully implemented a few pilot projects in the recent past by following the international guiding principles. These include setting up of passenger floating jetties in Goa, water-aerodromes at Sabarmati river and at Sardar Sarovar Dam (for the seaplane services) which are yielding good results. More than 80 similar projects of the Ministry are under various stages of development all along the coastline of Karnataka, for overall development and upliftment of the coastal community, a release said.