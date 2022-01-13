Shipping Minister promises projects worth ₹880 crore for Mangaluru

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel had apprised Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the projects which needed to be taken up when he visited Mangaluru in 2021

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has promised projects worth ₹880 crore to Dakshina Kannada district under Sagar Mala Yojana, according to Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel.The projects will be taken up in tourism, fisheries, ports and waterways sectors, Mr. Kateel informed on January 13.

The proposed projects are construction of a jetty, a cargo and a cruise terminal for vessels sailing between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep islands at an estimated cost of ₹350 crore, building a road to the old port at a cost of ₹98 crore, construction of an all-weather port at a cost of ₹100 crore, beach development at Bengre at a cost of ₹10 crore, setting up a floating jetty in Mangaluru at a cost of ₹10.68 crore, waterways development along Netravathi and Phalguni rivers at an estimated cost of ₹280.58 crore, and developing islands on the Phalguni river to attract tourists at a cost of ₹30.50 crore.

Mr. Kateel had apprised the Minister of the projects which needed to be taken up when Mr. Sonowal visited Mangaluru in 2021.