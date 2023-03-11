ADVERTISEMENT

Shilpi Agarwal takes charge as the Divisional Railway Manager of SWR’s Mysuru Division

March 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shilpi Agarwal taking charge as Divisional Railway Manager of South Western Railway’s Mysuru Division from outgoing DRM Rahul Agarwal on Friday in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shilpi Agarwal assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru Division of South Western Railway that among others has jurisdiction up to Padil in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, in Mysuru from Rahul Agarwal.

Before her Mysuru assignment, Ms. Agarwal was Group General Manager (Finance) in the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the construction arm of the Ministry of Railways, for project implementation and transportation infrastructure development.

Ms. Agarwal belongs to the 1993 batch of the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS). She holds a postgraduate degree in Arts and a Doctorate in Sociology from Lucknow University. With three decades experience in Indian Railways, she has served in various capacities in the Accounts Department of Northern Railway and the Railway Board. She has served in almost all areas of functioning of the Indian Railways and has wide experience in accounts sectors of Construction, Traffic, Stores, Personnel and Administration.

A recipient of the Railway Minister’s award for outstanding work in the year 2010, Ms. Agarwal has had extensive training in International Financial Reporting Standards conducted at Ooty, the Leadership Business Innovation and Scenario Program at ICLIF Institute, Malaysia, the Advanced Management Program Customer Strategies Module on Indian Railways at INSEAD, Singapore, and the Finance and Accounts Technical Training Program at ESCP (Europe Business School), London and Paris besides MDP in Finance in February 2019 at IIM, Lucknow.

