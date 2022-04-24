Shille Kyata nomads seeks free housing sites, education

Audience members at a meeting of the Shille Kyata Hakkugala Samiti, Dakshina Kannada, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Shille Kyata Hakkugala Samiti, Dakshina Kannada, an action committee formed to fight for the rights of Shille Kyata nomads, has demanded free housing sites, education, and health facilities for the members of the community.

Speaking after inaugurating a meeting of the community people here on Sunday, Mallikarjuna Manpade, general secretary, Karnataka Alemari, Are Alemari and Vimukta Budakattugala Okkoota, said that though the community people have been placing their demands before the Government for over decades, it has not yet responded.

He said that the community people have also been deprived of jobs. The Government has ignored the welfare of minor communities in society. Hence there is a need to launch a large-scale agitation to get the demands of the community fulfilled, he said, adding that major political parties have indulged only in vote-bank politics.

Krishnappa Konchady, co-convener, Karnataka Adivasi Hakkugala Samanvaya Samiti, said that the community people should unite to fight for their rights. People from nomadic communities have been exploited a lot, he said.

Muneer Katipalla, State president, Democratic Youth Federation of India, CPI(M) leaders Sunil Kumar Bajal and Santosh Bajal were present.