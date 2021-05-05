‘Shift patients who cannot isolate themselves to COVID care centres’

Home Minister and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday instructed the Udupi district administration to shift to COVID care centres such COVID-19 patients who are not able to isolate themselves in their houses.

Such patients should be shifted immediately, the Minister said while speaking through video conference from Bengaluru.

The Minister said that the infection is spreading fast as the infected persons are not isolating themselves in their houses. Hence, the disease is spreading to family members. Some patients may not be having enough facility to isolate themselves in their houses. Such patients should be taken care of in COVID care centres. The services of panchayat development officers should be made use of for the purpose.

The Minister said that the hospitals should make use of oxygen cylinders carefully and should not waste oxygen.

Mr. Bommai asked the administration to appoint AYUSH doctors for COVID care centres. Such students who have completed their B.Sc in Nursing should be appointed for duty immediately on contract basis, he said.

The Minister said that the State should get 45 tonnes of oxygen daily from a company in Palakkad in Kerala. But now there is short supply. The matter has been brought to the notice of Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. The State hopes that the issue will be addressed.

The State will take steps for enough supply of Remdesivir injection for the treatment of patients in the district, he said and added that the administration should file daily report on the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injection.

The Minister instructed officials to set up 10 more ICU beds in the Udupi Government District Hospital. The beds for treating COVID-19 patients in TMA Pai and Kasturba Hospitals should also be increased, he said.

The Minister said that the health condition of patients in home isolation in rural areas should be monitored. If required, they should be shifted to hospitals.