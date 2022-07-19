‘Shift passengers with monkey pox symptoms to isolation ward’

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra speaking at a meeting on monkey pox at the airport in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 19, 2022 23:44 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday instructed Mangaluru International Airport, airlines and Health Department authorities to work in unison and admit flight passengers exhibiting suspected symptoms of monkey pox to the monkey pox isolation ward opened at the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city.

Chairing a meeting on precautionary measures to be taken to contain the spread of monkey pox, at the airport, Dr. Rajendra said that airlines staff should identify passengers having suspected symptoms before the landing of any aircraft.

Such passengers should be isolated immediately after the landing of the flight and they should be made to undergo health check-up by health professionals. In suspected cases, the passengers should be shifted to the isolation ward in an ambulance.

He asked the airport and airlines to take all precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Dr. Rajendra asked the officials of the airport and airlines to share information and photographs on creating awareness on monkey pox in WhatsApp groups of stakeholders of the airport.

In addition, awareness should be created in different languages, including Kannada, Hindi, English and Malayalam, through Information, Entertainment and Communication (IEC) mode.

He said that taxi drivers at the airport should be enlightened. Digital displays and loudspeakers at the airport should also be used to create awareness.

The Deputy Commissioner said that people should not fear but join hands with the district administration in creating awareness.

In-charge District Health and Family Welfare Officer B. V. Rajesh, District Disease Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesh, Head (Operations) at the airport Srikanth Tata, airport medical officer Nishitha, Customs and other officials were present.