Shift location of proposed transport hub from Pumpwell, says former Mayor

The former Mayor and Congress councillor M. Shashidhar Hegde said here on Monday that Mangaluru City Corporation should scout for new land to build a bus stand for private buses in the city by dropping the move to develop the transport hub in Pumpwell.

He told the monthly meeting of the council of the corporation that the more-than-a-decade-old move to build a bus stand at Pumpwell has not yielded any result.

There is no point in further dilly-dallying with the project as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has repeatedly made it clear that it is not advisable to construct the transport hub so close to the National Highway 66 at Pumpwell.

In addition, the flyover at Pumpwell does not allow developing a proper approach to the land reserved for the transport hub. No developer is coming forward to take up project on public-private partnership mode. Hence, the civic body should drop the project proposed on about 17 acres of land at Pumpwell. The proposal is in a standstill mode for about 12 years now, he said.

Mr. Hegde said that land is available in other parts of the city to develop the transport hub. The corporation should take up the matter with Minister for Urban Development B. A. Basavaraj when he visits the city on Tuesday and review the progress of urban development projects.

Keshava from Maroli Ward (No 37) under which the land at Pumpwell has been reserved for building the bus stand said that the particular land has become a dumping place now. Some people are dumping solid waste there.

Responding, Mayor Premananda Shetty asked the Health Department to clear the land of solid waste at the earliest.

Mr. Shetty said that notwithstanding the government inviting bids, developers are not coming forward to take up the project on PPP model. The matter will be discussed with MLAs and the MP and a suitable decision will be taken.