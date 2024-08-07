Shift focus from me to society for the greater good: NITK Director

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, celebrated its 65th foundation day on the institute premises on Tuesday. Over 300 faculty members, students, and alumni participated in the function.

The celebrations began with NITK Director B. Ravi hoisting the institute’s flag and garlanding the statue of founder Ullal Srinivas Mallya. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi recalled the vision of Mallya that led to the construction of Karnataka Regional Engineering College (KREC), now NITK, as well as the New Mangalore Port, the airport, railway lines, national highway, and other development works works that propelled Mangaluru towards prosperity.

Highlighting increased complexity and uncertainty in the world today, Mr. Ravi said it was necessary to shift focus from me to society for the greater good. He exhorted all those present in the function to take up at least one personal mission to help the Institute, and to devote the necessary time to fulfil that mission.

Former Director of NITK (2003 to 2005) S.S. Murthy said faculty and students should continue the institute’s tradition and strive for excellence. Mr. Murthy recalled initiatives taken during his tenure and suggested ideas to accelerate institute’s growth and reputation.

The 1976 KREC/NITK alumnus, Raj Nooyi, who is CEO of Plan International, said solid foundation derived from NITK enabled him to navigate challenges in his career.

President of the Bangalore chapter of NITK Alumni Association M. Niranjan said faculty should have regular interaction with industry representatives and added that alumni will help connect the institute with the industries.

Seven faculty members and 10 staff members who completed 25 years of service to NITK were felicitated. As many as 20 children of the NITK staff, who excelled in Class 10 and 12 examinations, were given certificates. Several retired NITK faculty members participated in the function. A panel discussion on “NITK: Good to Great” was moderated by Dean K.V. Gangadharan.