Shettar bats for Hubballi-Ankola railway line project in Coastal Karnataka

August 26, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Batting for the clearance of Hubballi-Ankola railway line project, former Chief Minister and now MLC Jagadish Shettar said on Saturday, August 26, that its completion will boost commercial activities in the coastal belt of Karnataka, especially in Karwar.

Speaking after inaugurating an interaction programme titled ‘Sustainable industrial development and tourism promotion in Coastal Karnataka’ organised by Jayashree Krishna Parisara Premi Samithi in Manipal, he said that South Western Railway Division officials should go after this railway project.

The former BJP leader, who switched over to the Congress ahead of recent Assembly elections, said that the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had performed ‘bhumi pooja’ for the proposed railway project in 2002. But environmentalists who filed Public Interest Litigations (PILs) before the court citing that the project would damage the forest land got the project stayed. Environmentalists should not have come in the way of development of a region, he said.

‘‘I recently met the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav to seek clearance for the project through the intervention of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). Further, based on a recent direction by the Karnataka High Court, now the South Western Railway has also come forward to submit a revised Detailed Project Report for the project. If all clearances are obtained, the project is likely to be a reality,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that if Belekeri port in Uttara Kannada is developed entrepreneurs of North Karnataka region can export their goods through Belekeri without depending on Mumbai and Goa ports.

Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and former Minister R.V. Deshpande and others were present.

