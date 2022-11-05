Sheni award to Kolyur Ramachandra Rao

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 05, 2022 01:47 IST

M. R. Vasudev, president of Sheni Gopalakrishna Bhat Charitable Trust, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Sheni Gopalakrishna Bhat Charitable Trust will present the Sheni award, given in memory of Sheni Gopalakrishna Bhat, to senior yakshagana artist Kolyur Ramachandra Rao. The award will be presented at a function to be held at the Canara High School auditorium in Urwa on November 13.

Talking to reporters, M.R. Vasudev, president of the trust, said on Friday that the trust will hold Harikatha Saptaha from November 6 to 12 at the Shri Shirdi Saibaba Mandir in Urwa. The Talamaddale on ‘Jabali Nandini’ will be at the same venue at 5 p.m. on November 12.

On November 13, there will be a session on ‘Yakshagana-Arthagarike-Natya-Swaroopa-Sameekshe’ in which senior yakshangana artists K. Govinda Bhat Soorikumeru and M.K. Ramesh Acharya and critic Shrikar Bhat Marathe will participate. It will be held at 9.30 a.m.

This session will be followed by demonstration and competition on yakshagana facial makeup. The award presentation ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. There will be yakshagana ‘Gurudakshine’ at 5.30 p.m., Mr. Vasudev said.

