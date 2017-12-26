Shelter for urban homeless yet to become operational in Udupi

Though the shelter for the urban homeless was inaugurated with much fanfare here six months ago by the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), it has not yet started functioning.

The shelter was constructed at a cost of ₹37.32 lakh under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) scheme, on 11 cents of land at Beedinagudde, here. The objective behind the construction of the shelter for the urban homeless was to provide a safe place for the homeless to sleep at night.

A survey done by the Udupi CMC between 11 p.m. and 2 p.m. in 2014 had showed that 46 persons were found sleeping at bus stands, railway station, in front yards of business establishments, and other places. This figure increased to 87 in 2015. An overwhelming number of those sleeping in public places were migrant workers. There were a few beggars too who were sleeping in public places, as per the survey. The shelter would cater to these migrant workers working in construction and other sectors, who could not get rooms to stay or found them costly. The shelter has separate halls for men and women to sleep. It has provision for 34 beds for men and 17 for women with a common kitchen and dinning hall, and separate toilets and bathrooms for men and women. The shelter, which was inaugurated by Minister for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, Pramod Madhwaraj, on June 11, this year, has remained locked since then.

CMC’s response

D. Manjunathaiah, CMC Commissioner, told The Hindu that the additional supporting funds from the Union government for the shelter has not been released so far. However, the Directorate of Municipal Administration had asked the CMC to float tenders locally instead of waiting for funds. “We will soon float a tender and call for voluntary groups to run the SUH,” he said.

Meanwhile, social workers have been urging for immediate opening of the SUH. Nityananda Volakadu, social worker, said that the authorities should start the shelter soon.

“Many workers and beggars are sleeping at public places. It is unsafe and unhealthy. Their plight during the monsoon is even bad. At least these people should get a good sleep during nights without being worried about their safety,” he said.