Sheela Diwakar passes away

Sheela Diwakar

MANGALURU

27 January 2022 00:10 IST

Well-known musician and music teacher Sheela Diwakar (53) passed away following a brief illness in the city on Wednesday.

Known for her mesmerising rendition, Ms. Diwakar trained many singers in Carnatic music in the last 30 years. She has given concerts at over 3,000 renowned cultural progammes in the city and elsewhere in the country. Many remember her performances during concerts that she gave along with her twin sister Shaila.

Daughter of Late Nagaraja Rao, Ms. Diwakar was born on June 28, 1968 in Hosabettu village on the outskirts of the city.

Ms. Diwakar studied in the Govindadasa College in Surathkal, where she held music classes later in her career. Ms. Diwakar was conferred with the Aryabhata and other awards for her contribution to the field of music.

She is survived by her husband Diwakar, son and keyboard player Dhiraj Rao and daughter Navya Rao.