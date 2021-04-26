Shastri Circle Flyover in Kundapur thrown open to traffic

Vehicles using the flyover at Shastri Circle in Kundapur of Udupi district.

NHAI starts allowing vehicles to use the flyover without any formal inaugural function of the project

The Shastri Circle Flyover on the National Highway 66 in Kundapur town of Udupi district has been thrown open to traffic.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHA) began work on it a decade ago. On Sunday evening, the NHAI started allowing vehicles on the flyover without any formal inaugural function. With this, a long wait of the people has come to an end.

The flyover was part of the four-lane project of the highway from Kundapur to Talapady in Dakshina Kannada.

The deadline for completing the flyover was May 2020 but work at the project site came to a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown. Several organisations had held protests seeking early completion of the flyover work.

The Rashtreeya Heddari Horata Samithi, Kundapur, has said that the responsibility of the NHAI does not stop at readying the flyover, but the service roads in the town needs to be completed at the earliest.

At a meeting in Kundapur last week, the samithi resolved to invite Udupi Deputy Commissioner and officials of the NHAI to inspect the service roads of the highway passing through the town so as to address their concern about shoulder drains, median openings and other issues.

According to samithi convener Kenchanoor Somashekhar Shetty, KSRTC buses coming from Udupi have to take travel an extra 2 km to reach the bus stand located on the right hand side of the highway. They have to travel till Sangam Circle and take a U turn there to reach the bus stand. Again, they have to use the carriageway towards Udupi, take a U turn beneath Shastri Circle flyover to go towards Byndoor and beyond, he said.

Mr. Shetty said that there was no proper rainwater drainage facility all along the service roads on both the sides. NHAI Concessionaire Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. has not completed work on service roads and drainages throughout the project highway — from Talapady to Kundapur — and similar haphazard work is being repeated in Kundapur town too.

Kishore Kumar from the samithi said that initially, only a vehicular underpass was proposed at Shastri Circle and following protests, it was changed to a flyover after three years. The inordinate delay in completing the flyover and related infrastructure work was solely due to the indifferent attitude of people, their representatives and the district administration.