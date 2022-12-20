Shashikiran Umakanth chosen for Alevoor Group Award

December 20, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Special Correspondent

Shashikiran Umakanth, professor and HoD, Internal Medicine with KMC-Manipal and Medical Superintendent of Dr. TMA Pail Hospital, Udupi, has been chosen for the Alevoor Group Award. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shashikiran Umakanth, professor and HoD, Internal Medicine with KMC-Manipal and Medical Superintendent of Dr. TMA Pail Hospital, Udupi, has been chosen for the Alevoor Group Award instituted by Alevoor Group of Educational Institutions, Udupi. The award was instituted in 2005.

A release here said Dr. Umakanth was the nodal officer of the Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital of Udupi district and his services during the pandemic have been widely appreciated. N.M. Hegde, past district governor, Lions District 317 C, will present the Alevoor Group Award, including a silver plaque during the annual day celebrations of Shanthiniketan English Medium School, to be held on December 23 at 2.30 pm.

Senior journalist U.K. Kumarnath will be the guest while group president A. Ganapathi Kini will preside over the programme, said secretary of Alevoor Group of Educational Institutions A. Dinesh Kini.

