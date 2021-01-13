Shashi Kumar meets Bishop

MANGALURU

13 January 2021 00:56 IST

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Peter Paul Sandanha, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mangaluru, at the Bishop House in the city.

Both spent time along with diocesan curia in discussing the history of Mangaluru Diocese, Bishops who served the diocese, the prominent churches and educational institutions in the diocese.

The Bishop also explained the historical background of St. Joseph Vaz Shrine Mudipu, the paintings at St. Aloysius College Chapel Mangalore etc., said a release from the diocese.

The Police Commissioner also showed interest in visiting various churches in Mangalore Diocese.

Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, Victor George D’Souza, Chancellor, Victor Vijay Lobo and Ronald Castelino, public relation officers of the diocese, Richard D’Souza, Director of Canara Communication Centre, Hariram Shankar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), and M. Jagdish, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Sub-Division, were present.