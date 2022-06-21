Sharada Vidyanikethana school in Mangaluru honours top scorers

Special Correspondent June 21, 2022 06:34 IST

Of the State-level top scorers included six students from the Science stream and 10 students from the Commerce stream

Some of the II PU students who were felicitated by Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School in Talapady on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School, Talapady, which recorded 100% pass in the second year pre-university examinations conducted this year (2021-22 batch), felicitated some of its top scorers on Monday. Of the State-level top scorers included six students from the Science stream and 10 students from the Commerce stream. A release from the institution said that 75 students in the Science stream and 35 students in the Commerce stream, including the top scorers, have scored 95% and above marks. Chairman of Sharada Group of Education Institutes M.B. Puranik, its director Sameer Puranik, principal of the school Vinayak B.G., principal of the Sharada Pre University College, Kodialbail, were among those who felicitated the top scorers. The State-level top scorers in the Science stream included Ananya D.K. (fourth rank), Shraddha Upadhyaya (sixth), Anjali Challa (seventh), Ashwini G.S. (eighth), Jaideep Lokesh (ninth) and Hrudayesh Bhaskar (10th). The top scorers in the Commerce stream are Niveditha B. Rao and Sinchana Sharma (fourth rank), Rakshitha, Adithi Shetty and Shravani P.S. (fifth), Kannika Maroli, Niriksha and Likhith Shetty (seventh), Vinanthi V. Kamath (eighth) and Disha Shetty (ninth).



