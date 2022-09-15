Sharada Vidyanikethan felicitates alumnus

Sagar Gambhira, an alumnus of Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School and PU College (2010-2017), presently pursuing Masters in Physics - Condensed Matter & Nano-Sciences at The University of Ulm, Albert Einstein Allee, Baden Württemberg, Germany, was felicitated in the College at Talapady on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sharada Vidyanikethan, Talapady, felicitated Sagar Gambhira, an alumnus of the institution from 2010-2017 batch, who is presently pursuing Masters in Physics - Condensed Matter and Nano-Sciences at the University of Ulm, Albert Einstein Allee, Baden Württemberg, Germany.

A release from the college here said Mr. Gambhira was a rank holder in PCM batch 2017. After completing B.A. in Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at Christ University, Bengaluru, he joined the University of Ulm. He was also pursuing a minor degree in Plasma Physics there.

The college said only two students were selected on merit from India and Mr. Gambhira got selected under physics. He is also offered merit seat admission by various universities abroad like technical university Darmstadt, RU Bochum, and JG University of Mainz. He is a Part-Time Student Research Assistant on a project at PoLiS-Cluster of Excellence (Post Lithium Storage); A Government funded Project.

Mr. Gambhira addressed students and shared his memories of college to inspire the young minds to reach their goal. An interaction session was also held after the felicitation program wherein present students got answers to many of their queries as to how to crack exams and prepare for their future.

Sharada Groups President M.B. Puranik, Director Sameer Puranik, Principal B.G. Vinayak and others were present.