Shakti: Over 25,000 women travel in KSRTC buses on Monday

June 14, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MANGALURU

As many as 25,446 women travelled for free in KSRTC buses from the Mangaluru KSRTC Division on the second day of the Shakti scheme on Monday. This amounts to travel fare of ₹12 lakh, said KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty here on Tuesday.

Mr. Shetty said 5,434 women travelled for free in 363 buses of the division on the first day of the scheme on Sunday. This amounted to travel fare of ₹1.9 lakh.

Mr. Shetty said women can avail themselves of the benefit of the scheme by producing Aadhaar, voter identity card or any other authorised proof of identity.

Women can either produce the original or copies of the identity card. They can also show these documents available on the Digilocker app.

Mr. Shetty said a few women in Udupi on Monday said they do not want to travel free and asked conductor to issue ticket by collecting the fare. The conductor, however, convinced the passengers to travel for free and issued them the ‘zero ticket’, he said.