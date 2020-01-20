Shakthi students win medals in karate

Students of Shakthi Residential School in the city have bagged several gold and other medals in different karate events held recently.

A release from the school here said P.K. Nihal from class 8 bagged four gold medals in various forms of harate, within a span of a fortnight.

In the JSKA International Karate Championship held in Mangaluru, he won gold in Team Kata and a bronze in Kumite. In the Inter-State Open Karate Tournament, organised by the Kamal Martial Arts, he bagged three gold medals in Kata, Kumite, and Team Kata respectively.

Tamim Rumi from class 4 won silver and bronze medals in Kata and Kumite respectively in the Inter-State Open Karate Tournament. Chiranth from class 8 won a silver medal in Kumite in that event.

Chinmayee Bhat of class 8 and Siddi Vinayak Bhat of class 3 won silver and bronze medals respectively in Kata in the 4th National Level Open Karate Championship-KBK Cup 2020 organised by ‘The Champions Hub’ Udupi.

The management, Principal, staff, and the karate instructor congratulated them on their achievements.