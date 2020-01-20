Mangaluru

Shakthi students win medals in karate

Students of Shakti Residential School with their teachers, instructors, and management representatives in Mangaluru.

Students of Shakthi Residential School in the city have bagged several gold and other medals in different karate events held recently.

A release from the school here said P.K. Nihal from class 8 bagged four gold medals in various forms of harate, within a span of a fortnight.

In the JSKA International Karate Championship held in Mangaluru, he won gold in Team Kata and a bronze in Kumite. In the Inter-State Open Karate Tournament, organised by the Kamal Martial Arts, he bagged three gold medals in Kata, Kumite, and Team Kata respectively.

Tamim Rumi from class 4 won silver and bronze medals in Kata and Kumite respectively in the Inter-State Open Karate Tournament. Chiranth from class 8 won a silver medal in Kumite in that event.

Chinmayee Bhat of class 8 and Siddi Vinayak Bhat of class 3 won silver and bronze medals respectively in Kata in the 4th National Level Open Karate Championship-KBK Cup 2020 organised by ‘The Champions Hub’ Udupi.

The management, Principal, staff, and the karate instructor congratulated them on their achievements.

