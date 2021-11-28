‘Shakespeare captured the reality of life well ’

Mangaluru

28 November 2021 01:28 IST

Writer and theatre director S. Raghunandana said on Saturday that William Shakespeare’s greatness lies in capturing life and varied characters in all their nuances.

He was speaking on ‘contrasting Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth’ at a webinar organised by the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal.

Shakespeare could create hundreds of contrasting characters such as rough and tender, cruel and polished, carnal and saintly, lowly and high – and yoked them together, capturing the ‘reality’ of life.

“We can also see such a contrast in and between Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth,” he added.

Describing Romeo and Juliet as archetypal lovers and immortal characters, Mr. Raghunandana said this archetype has manifested in hundreds of plays and films across countries and languages. Macbeth deals with ‘evil’ in all its rawness, he said.

Speaking earlier, GCPAS director Varadesh Hiregange said despite criticisms, Shakespeare remains the most contemporary writer of our times.