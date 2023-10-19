Sexual minorities require jobs than compassion, says Manjamma Jogati

October 19, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Karnataka Janapada Academy chairperson Manjamma Jogathi on Thursday, October 19, said there was little use in showing compassion to the sexual minorities, as their primary need is to sustain life through employment. Everyone concerned should come forward to employ them, she said.

Ms. Jogathi was speaking after releasing “Bimbadolagondu Bimba,” authored by Reshma Ullal at the Roshni Nilaya auditorium here. There are many educated as well as illiterate sexual minorities engaged in begging and prostitution. What they need is a job to earn livelihood. The government and NGOs should come forward to provide them jobs, she said. She also demanded old age pension from the government to elderly persons of this community.

She said through such positive actions, complaints against sexual minorities could go away. If they refuse the job offer and continue to harass people, action should be taken against them. Ms. Ullal’s book highlighting the issues faced by them could help improving their lifestyle, Ms. Jogathi felt.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said the sexual minorities who were born so not for their mistake should not be ill treated or discriminated. One has to understand they too have the right to live. The administration would render all help to them.

Cinema director B.S. Lingadevaru, who has written the foreword to the book, said the sexual minorities have to be viewed from all parameters, social, economic, religious and cultural. One has to see how the proposed caste census would treat them. Government should provide facilities to sexual minorities to lead a decent life, he said.

Rakesh Shetty, representing Suez India, said the company was willing to take sexual minorities who have the minimum educational qualification on board in Mangaluru. He asked officials concerned to send a list of such qualified persons to the company.

Roshni Nilaya College of Social Work Vice Principal Jennies Mary and others were present.