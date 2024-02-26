GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sexual harassment of minor, accused sentenced to two years

February 26, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - MANGALURU, FEB 25:

The Hindu Bureau

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-1, Mangaluru, on Friday sentenced Davalsab Tahasildar to two years on finding him guilty of sexual harassment of a minor in Bantwal Town Police Station limits in 2023.

The Judge sentenced Tahasildar to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹ 15,000 for the offence punishable under Section 12 of POCSO Act. In default of payment of fine, Tahasildar shall undergo further simple imprisonment for three months. The period of detention already undergone by Tahasildar during investigation, enquiry or trial in this case shall be set off as per Section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C), 1973.

Out of the ₹ 15,000 fine amount, ₹ 12,000 shall be paid to the minor victim as compensation under Section 357 of Cr.P.C, the Judge said.

