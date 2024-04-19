ADVERTISEMENT

Several vehicles and shops destroyed as truck runs amok in Yedapadavu

April 19, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The truck driver lost control of the vehicle after its brakes reportedly failed, according to reports

The Hindu Bureau

Three trucks, one private bus, one car, two scooters, and three shops were damaged when a soil-laden truck ran amok in the busy Yedapadavu town on Mangaluru-Moodbidri-Karkala National Highway 169 on Friday, April 19. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

At least three goods vehicles, a private bus, a car, two scooters, and three shops were damaged when a soil-laden truck ran amok in the busy Yedapadavu town on Mangaluru-Moodbidri-Karkala National Highway 169 on Friday, April 19.

The truck driver lost control of the vehicle after its brakes reportedly failed, according to reports. It was moving from Ganjimutt (Mangaluru) towards Moodbidri on the highway stretch that had steep down gradient.

Initially, the truck hit roadside shops, then another truck that was transporting edible oil sachets, a car, a tanker and a bus. Drivers of the offending truck and another truck were injured and admitted to hospitals.

As a consequence, vehicular movement on the busy highway was thrown out of gear with vehicles lining up on the narrow stretch of the highway for a long time. Bajpe police rushed to the spot and struggled to clear the vehicles to facilitate vehicular movement.

