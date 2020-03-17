‘Several measures taken to prevent spread of COVID-19’

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said on Monday that several steps had been taken in Udupi district to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the instructions of the State government.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Information here on Tuesday, chairing a meeting on checking the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Jagadeesha said that the executive officers of urban local bodies and taluk panchayats had been directed to collect information about people living in lodges in urban and rural areas.

Officers should take stern action if there were any attempts to create shortage of masks and if they were being sold at a higher price. All taluk hospitals and private hospitals had been instructed to keep two beds reserved for COVID-19. Any person coming from foreign country, who developed symptoms of COVID-19, should immediately inform the Health Department, he said.

Officers should shut down theatres, multiplexes, plays, Yakshagana shows, pubs, clubs, and night clubs in the district. The three malls in Udupi city had been told to shut down barring their grocery section, he said.

People should ensure that there were no more than 100 guests at wedding and engagement ceremonies. Officers should take steps to see that there action if there were more than 100 guests. They should ensure that halls were not reserved for new weddings or engagements, he said.

No ‘Harake Yakshaganga’ shows could be held and officers of the Religious Endowment Department should write to the temples concerned in this regard. Sports tournaments and summer camps should not be permitted. Schools, colleges, universities, tutorials, coaching classes, swimming pools, gyms and fitness centres, should be compulsorily closed in the district.

Meetings should be held regarding COVID-19 for rural and urban local bodies. There should be wide public awareness campaign regarding COVID-19 in the district, Mr. Jagadeesha said.