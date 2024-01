January 04, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The railways has cancelled several Delhi-bound weekly trains from Kerala running via Mangaluru Junction during January-February to facilitate non-interlocking work at Mathura Junction in Agra division.

They include Train No. 12283 Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction Duronto Superfast Express of January 16, 23, 30 and February 6, and Train No. 12284 Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction - Ernakulam Junction Duronto Superfast Express of January 13, 20, 27 and February 3.

Train No. 12484 Amritsar Junction - Kochuveli Superfast Express of January 14, 21, 28 and February 4 and its pairing train No. 12483 Kochuveli – Amritsar Junction Superfast Express of January 17, 24, 31 and February 7 are cancelled.

Train No. 22653 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction Superfast Express of January 13, 20, 27 and February 3, and Train No. 22654 Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express of January 15, 22, 29 and February 5 are cancelled.

Train No. 22655 Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction Superfast Express of January 10, 17, 24 and 31, and Train No. 22656 Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction - Ernakulam Junction Superfast Express of January 12, 19, 26 and February 2 are cancelled.

Train No. 22659 Kochuveli – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Superfast Express of January 12, 19, 26 and February 2, and Train No. 22660 Yog Nagari Rishikesh - Kochuveli Superfast Express of January 15, 22, 29 and February 5 are cancelled.

