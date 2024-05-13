Several CBSE schools in Mangaluru and Udupi record centum result in Class 12 exam

Most of the CBSE schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, including those that started Class 12 last year, recorded 100% result in the Senior School Certificate (Class 12) examination held early this year.

All the 83 Class 12 students of Lourdes Central School passed the examination. Of the 83 students, 47 scored more than 75%, while 31 students scored between 60 and 75%, and five secured marks ranging between 50 and 60%. Mridula Achar Nandagopal from the commerce stream topped with 485 marks (97%), followed by N.S. Raksha - 482 (96%) and Ancilla Danica D. Souza - 476 (95%), both from the science stream, said Principal Rev. Fr. Robert D. Souza in a press release.

Similarly, all the 16 students of Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School, Talapady, have passed. As many as 12 scored more than 75%, while the remaining four students secured between 60-75% marks. N. Harshitha topped with 480 (96%), followed by Shreya R. Kashyap with 478 (95.6%) and Gautam Krishna with 476 (95.2%).

Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Panambur, Tek Chand, said all 46 Class 12 students passed with good marks. K. Swetha topped with 96.4%, followed by M.K. Subrahmanya 93.2% and Priyanshu Mahawar 93%.

All 65 students of Little Rock Indian School Brahmavar passed of which 16 secured more than 90% marks, 16 between 80-89%, 19 between 70-79%, and 14 scored between 60-69%. Ashwini D. Nayak topped with 96.8% followed by Jenna Ann Sonali Shreshta Shetty with 96.6%

Of the 24 students who passed from The Yenepoya School, the topper secured 477 marks (95.5%), followed by Adhithi Gatty, Fathima Rufiya, and Abubaker Arshad. Among students from Mount Carmel Central School, Thaneesha topped with 97%, followed by P. Saanvi and Mohammed Ahsan Bagsaria at 94.8% and Jayden Ethan Tauro with 94%.

