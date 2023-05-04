Seventh cruise vessel of season calls at New Mangalore Port

May 04, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

‘MV INSIGNIA,’ the seventh cruise vessel of the current season, called at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday, May 3, morning. The Marshall Island flagged ship carrying 466 passengers and 399 crew members was berthed alongside Berth No. 04 in the port.

Sailing from Fujairah and later, from Mumbai Ports, the vessel’s last Port of call was Mormugao Port. It left Mangaluru on Wednesday evening to Cochin Port.

The overall length of the ship is 180.05 meters with carrying capacity of 30,277 Gross Tonnage and it has a draft of 6 meters. The ship is owned and operated by Oceania Cruises, headquartered in Miami.

The cruise passengers were given traditional welcome with traditional drum beats while disembarking the ship. Various arrangements were done for the pleasant experience of the cruise passengers, including medical screening of passengers, multiple immigrations and customs counters for swift movement, bus and taxis for touring various locations in and around Mangaluru etc.

They also availed benefits of meditation centre set-up by Department of AYUSH inside the cruise lounge. Clothe and handicraft outlets were also kept open for the tourists. Tourists clicked photos in front of the selfie point setup by Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India. For entertaining the passengers the Port had arranged a Yakshagana performance in the cruise lounge.

The passengers visited various tourist destinations, including Achal Cashew Factory, Kudroli Gokarmatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, Local market, Pilikula Artisan village, Thousand Pillars Basadi and Soans Farm. Souvenirs were given to the cruise passengers while they were embarking the ship, in reminiscence of their visit to Mangaluru.