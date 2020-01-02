Mangaluru

Seven rescued after vessel lists near Lakshadweep

The vessel that ran aground and listed near Lakshadweep Islands on Tuesday night.

The vessel that ran aground and listed near Lakshadweep Islands on Tuesday night.  

more-in

A vessel loaded with construction material and food items that had left Old Port here for Lakshadweep Islands on Monday ran aground and listed near the islands on Tuesday night.

It was on the verge of completely drowning on Wednesday, according to sources.

The seven crew members onboard the vessel, Faisal Hussain, have been rescued.

The incident took place when it anchored near Kiltan Island.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 12:33:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/seven-rescued-after-vessel-lists-near-lakshadweep/article30454426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY