Seven persons arrested, minor booked for dangerous driving

The city police have arrested seven persons and booked a minor in connection with four cases related to dangerous riding and drag racing on the city roads so far this month.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Saturday that the action was taken based on complaints on reckless riding received by the police control room and after verifying the videos posted on social media. The social media monitoring cell of the city police have been analysing dangerous riding and drag racing videos posted on Instagram and other social media platforms.

In relation to a few of the videos, the Mangaluru traffic police arrested Iliyas Zayin, Mohammed Sohail, Aboobacker Siddiq, Safwan, Kishan Shetty, Thousif and Mohammed Aniz. The first four persons were arrested and a minor boy was booked for dangerously riding two motorcycles between March 1 and 6 on the stretch between Naguri and Traffic South Police station and near Thokkottu Overbridge.

Kishan Shetty was arrested for allegedly recklessly riding his motorcycle in Adyar on March 10, while Thousif was arrested for alleged dangerous riding in Ullal on March 11. Mohammed Aniz was arrested for reckless riding in Vamanjoor on March 11. All the five motorcycles have been seized in connection with four separate cases registered for offences punishable under Sections 194 and 199 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. Recommendation will be made to Transport Department to suspend driving licenses and cancellation of vehicle registration, Mr. Kumar said.

The police, he said, have analysed more than 30 videos, including those sent by affected residents, related to reckless riding on the city roads. The social media monitoring cell have secured videos of reckless riding by typing keywords namely drag racing.

The police have identified 42 vehicles that are involved in these reckless acts. In one video, the rider is seen moving towards a bus and then taking a turn. There are videos showing riders causing trouble to pedestrians, autorickshaws and other vehicles Some of drag racing stunts have been performed on vacant roads of some new layouts., he said.

Expressing zero tolerance of city police to reckless driving, Mr. Kumar said more riders will be traced and arrested. While asking parents not to allow their children to ride recklessly on roads, Mr. Kumar asked people to share more videos of reckless two-wheeler riding with the police.