Seven persons arrested for display of swords

November 10, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Puttur Town police arrested seven persons and also booked two minors for the alleged public display of swords in Mukrampady in Puttur Town on Friday.

The police identified the arrested persons as Dinesh Panjiga, 38, Bhavit, 19, Manvit, 19, Jayaprakash, 18, Charan, 23, Maneesh, 23 and Vineet, 19.

In the complaint, one Vijeet Kumar said the seven persons and two minors came with swords to the office of Puttila Parivar and threatened to murder one Maneesh. They allegedly abused Vijeet and his colleague Anil Mahabala Shetty and left the place.

The police registered a case under Sections 143, 144, 147,148,352,504, 506 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 25 (1)(b) of the Arms Act.

