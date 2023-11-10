HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven persons arrested for display of swords

November 10, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Puttur Town police arrested seven persons and also booked two minors for the alleged public display of swords in Mukrampady in Puttur Town on Friday.

The police identified the arrested persons as Dinesh Panjiga, 38, Bhavit, 19, Manvit, 19, Jayaprakash, 18, Charan, 23, Maneesh, 23 and Vineet, 19.

In the complaint, one Vijeet Kumar said the seven persons and two minors came with swords to the office of Puttila Parivar and threatened to murder one Maneesh. They allegedly abused Vijeet and his colleague Anil Mahabala Shetty and left the place.

The police registered a case under Sections 143, 144, 147,148,352,504, 506 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 25 (1)(b) of the Arms Act.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / arrest / police / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.