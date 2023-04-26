Seven organs of brain-dead youth harvested in Kasturba Hospital, Manipal

April 26, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The organs of a brain-dead accident victim from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, which were harvested at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, were sent to different hospitals on Monday, from Manipal.

R. Ullas, 21, a resident of Kenchanahalli in Bhadravathi taluk, was critically injured in a road accident on April 22 in the town and was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, the next day for further treatment.

Despite the efforts by doctors, the prognosis was poor and the victim did not show any signs of recovery, said hospital Medical Superintendent Avinash Shetty in a statement. He was declared brain dead by a panel of expert doctors as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplantation of Human Organ Act, 1994 officially twice on April 24.

His father Rajappa and other family members expressed their willingness to donate viable organs, Dr. Shetty said.

As per Jeevasarthakathe, SOTTO, Bengaluru protocols and decisions, the lungs were sent to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, the liver to Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, one Kidney to A.J. Hospital, Mangaluru, and one kidney and the corneas were retained by Kasturba Hospital.

Dr. Shetty said, “The family’s decision to donate the organs shows the changing mindset of people. This is a welcome change and many people are making such a decision these days and this needs to be emulated by many more.”

The harvested organs were transferred to the recipient hospitals with the support of the Udupi and the Mangaluru City police from Manipal to Mangaluru via a green corridor.