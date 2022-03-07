Seven new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. With 12 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 27. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.28%.

A fine of ₹1,15,81,480 has so far been collected in 95,968 cases of norms violation in the district.

With 497 people getting the vaccine on Sunday, the total number reached 34.81 lakh. Of these, 18.01 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.32 lakh their second. As many as 47,756 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, two new cases were reported and both patients are symptomatic. With six patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 48. TPR was put at 0.2%.

There are a patient each in the general ward and in the ICU with ventilators respectively in Udupi district.

As many as 30 people were vaccinated in the district on Sunday taking the total to 20.49 lakh. Of these, 10.51 lakh have taken their first dose and 9.53 lakh their second. And, 44,472 people have taken the precautionary dose.