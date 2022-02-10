Seven more arrested in connection with prostitution racket

The Central Crime Branch Police have arrested seven more accused in a case in which two minor pre-university students were forced into a prostitution racket. The arrested included three clients who are said to have sexually assaulted one of the two minor students. With this, 10 people have been arrested in the case.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Wednesday that counselling is going on for the other minor student. Based on information gathered from her, more arrests will be made, he said.

The incident came to light after one of the students revealed before her principal how she and the other student were forced into prostitution by a gang and how they were being harassed by them with a threat that their photographs and videos will be released.

The Women Police on February 3 arrested three accused for offences punishable under Sections 363, 354 (A), 376, 506, 370 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4, 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act and Sections 3, 4, 5 and 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Central Crime Branch Inspector Mahesh Kumar continued the investigation under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar. He arrested four people — a 48-year-old maid, a 24-year-old beautician, a 43-year-old mutton shop owner and a 46-year-old fishermen — who are said to be associated with three accused arrested on February 3.

After finding that the PU student was sexually assaulted six times at a flat in Attavar, Mr. Mahesh Kumar registered four cases under PoSCO Act and arrested three clients — a 33-year-old building contractor from Moodbidri, a 40-year-old building contractor from Kaikamba in Mangaluru and a 46-year-old Dubai-returned realtor hailing from Udyavara in Manjeshwar.

Mr. Shashi Kumar said that the seven accused who are involved in the prostitution racket ran their operations in an organised way. Apart from using the flat at Attavar for the last three months, they used other places for their business. The police are going through their technical data, including WhatsApp chat, to trace more victims and those who have sexually assaulted these minor children.

The Police Commissioner said that the other minor girl is yet to open up and her counselling is being taken up by personnel from the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Child Welfare Committee.

Mr. Shashi Kumar said that the police action here comes on the close heels of Chikkamagaluru Police cracking two cases in which minor girls were forced into prostitution. In one case, 38 charge-sheets were filed against five people, while in the other, 14 FIRs were registered, he said.

Mr. Shashi Kumar urged students who have faced similar harassment to approach the police for help.