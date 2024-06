The police have arrested seven more persons in connection with the stabbing of two BJP workers at Boliyar on Sunday night.

Six persons had already been arrested. With this, the number of accused has gone up to 13, according to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal.

The police gave the names of the seven arrested as Tajuddin alias Sadiq, Sarvan, Mubarak, Ashraf, Tallath, Imran, and Koli Irshad.