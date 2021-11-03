Seven involved in chain snatching cases arrested

MANGALURU

03 November 2021 01:04 IST

The police have recovered 210 grams of gold ornaments and three two-wheelers

The police on Tuesday arrested seven men said to be involved in 21 crimes, including 13 cases of chain snatching, reported in the city since July this year.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar gave names of the accused as Abdul Ishaam (26), Safwan (29), Mohammed Tousif (30), Abdul Khader Sinan (30), Mohammed Fazal (32), Arshad (34) and Mujahidul Rehman (23).

Mr. Kumar told reporters that the first three arrested persons were directly involved in chain snatching and other crimes, while the others were involved in planning theft and disposal of stolen articles. The police are on the lookout for two associates of the arrested men. They are said to have fled to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively, after crime. The police have also launched a search for goldsmiths who are said to have helped the accused in disposing of stolen gold ornaments.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have so far recovered 210 grams of gold ornaments and three two-wheelers from the accused.

The first of a series of chain snatching incidents that the arrested persons committed was on July 29 when they snatched the chain of a bank employee in Kotekani in Urwa Police limits. Then, they snatched chains at 13 different places in the city between August and October. In this period, they were also involved in five chain snatching attempts, three motorcycle thefts, two cases of robbery and a case of carrying out an assault on policemen.

Mr. Kumar said that the accused made use of stolen two-wheelers for snatching chains. “In the absence of CCTV camera footage and other technical evidence, it was really tough for the police to trace these accused,” Mr. Kumar said.

Six police teams led by Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar and comprising Assistant Commissioners of Police P.A. Hegde and S. Mahesh Kumar worked for one month to trace the accused. Bajpe Police Inspector Sandesh arrested Ishaam a few days ago leading to the arrest of the other accused persons.

Mr. Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 for the members of the six police teams involved in the investigation.