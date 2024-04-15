GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven injured as under-construction bridge collapses

April 15, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Seven labourers were injured when an under-construction bridge in Mallappady under Punacha village, near Vitla, of Dakshina Kannada collapsed on Monday.

The Vitla police said that seven labourers, including two associated with a ready-mix concrete firm, were involved in pouring concrete for the bridge being constructed across a stormwater drain on the road connecting Barenja and Kurudakatte.

At around 11 a.m., a pole holding the concrete structure fell off and the structure collapsed. The seven labourers, who were on top of the structure, were injured.

Six labourers, who had minor injuries, were treated at the Government hospital in Puttur. One labourer, who had a fracture, was taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru, the police said.

