Seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants found in Malpe

Published - October 12, 2024 01:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Investigation is on as to how the accused managed to get fake Aadhaar card and how they sneaked into India from Bangaladesh

The Hindu Bureau

,

The Udupi police on Friday (October 12, 2024) found seven illegal immigrants from Bangaldesh living in Udupi for the past three years by holding fake Aadhaar cards.

In a statement, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said these seven were staying along with Mohammed Manik, who was recently caught by Immigration officials at the Mangaluru Airport. The officials had found Manik using fake passport to fly out to Dubai. A case was registered in Manglauru’s Bajpe police station.

Based on the information given by immigration officials, the Udupi police secured the seven persons. Investigation is on as to how the accused managed to get fake Aadhaar card and how they sneaked into India from Bangaladesh. A case is registered in Malpe police station, Mr. Arun stated.

